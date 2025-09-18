Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leeds Rhinos as squad rotation pondered

1. Fullback: Jai Field
The Australian speedster has been one of the standout players in Super League this season, with 24 tries and 20 assists to his name in 24 league matches. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Wing: Zach Eckersley
The 21-year-old is enjoying his best season to date in his short but promising professional career. Eckersley was a try-scorer in his preferred role of centre in last week's win over Castleford, but could he be set for a switch back onto the wing this week and rest Abbas Miski up for the play-offs? Photo: Dean Williams
3. Centre: Adam Keighran
The Australian was given a well-earned rest last week, but he returns to Peet's 21-man squad this week. Will he slot straight back into the right centre position? We think so! Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Jake Wardle
Wardle has had another stellar season in the cherry and white jersey, scoring 14 tries and providing nine assists in 25 league appearances. A contender to be one of England's centres in the Ashes? Photo: Bernard Platt