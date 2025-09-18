Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriorsplaceholder image
Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors predicted team v Leeds Rhinos as squad rotation pondered

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 18th Sep 2025, 12:25 BST
Will Matt Peet opt to rotate his matchday line-up again? Will Adam Keighran return? Here is our predicted Wigan Warriors team to face Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan coach Peet has made just one change to his 21-man squad following last Friday’s 62-6 win over Castleford Tigers, with Keighran coming back into the fold in place of young winger Jacob Douglas. Let’s get into our predicted Warriors line-up, shall we?

The Australian speedster has been one of the standout players in Super League this season, with 24 tries and 20 assists to his name in 24 league matches.

1. Fullback: Jai Field

The Australian speedster has been one of the standout players in Super League this season, with 24 tries and 20 assists to his name in 24 league matches. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 21-year-old is enjoying his best season to date in his short but promising professional career. Eckersley was a try-scorer in his preferred role of centre in last week's win over Castleford, but could he be set for a switch back onto the wing this week and rest Abbas Miski up for the play-offs?

2. Wing: Zach Eckersley

The 21-year-old is enjoying his best season to date in his short but promising professional career. Eckersley was a try-scorer in his preferred role of centre in last week's win over Castleford, but could he be set for a switch back onto the wing this week and rest Abbas Miski up for the play-offs? Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
The Australian was given a well-earned rest last week, but he returns to Peet's 21-man squad this week. Will he slot straight back into the right centre position? We think so!

3. Centre: Adam Keighran

The Australian was given a well-earned rest last week, but he returns to Peet's 21-man squad this week. Will he slot straight back into the right centre position? We think so! Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Wardle has had another stellar season in the cherry and white jersey, scoring 14 tries and providing nine assists in 25 league appearances. A contender to be one of England's centres in the Ashes?

4. Centre: Jake Wardle

Wardle has had another stellar season in the cherry and white jersey, scoring 14 tries and providing nine assists in 25 league appearances. A contender to be one of England's centres in the Ashes? Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds RhinosCastleford Tigers
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice