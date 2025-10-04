Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet after their semi-final victory over Leigh Leopards

Matt Peet says it is a ‘privilege’ to lead Wigan Warriors into a third straight Super League Grand Final.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning champions will return to Old Trafford on Saturday, October 11, after battling past borough rivals Leigh Leopards 18-6 in a hard-fought semi-final at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday night.

"There’s no doubt it beats watching it at home or avoiding it,” said Peet on reaching the Grand Final. “It’s what everyone sets out to do, and I’m very fortunate to work with the group we’ve got.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m very proud of them, and it’s important they enjoyed this week because they’ve earned it.”

The Warriors have not had much change in their recruitment cycles over the last couple of years, with the majority of Peet’s squad remaining intact from the sides that won back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, something Peet sees as central to their sustained success.

"I think that’s the reason for it,” said Peet. “I’m lucky enough to have a settled team.

"Unfortunately, sometimes players move on, but there is a core group who are all still very good ages and they enjoy each other’s company, they want to get better, and our job as coaching staff is to point them in the right direction."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet believes the longevity of his squad and the trust within the group allow the coaching staff to take a step back at the business end of the season – and let the players lead on the field.

"I think the longer we’re together as a group, the more we just trust the players and get out of their way, especially at this time of year,” Peet acknowledged.

"They’ve heard us chatting along all season, so I think at this time of year it serves us well to see where they’re at, and let them go out there. They’ve got a habit of getting it done on the big stage."

Peet has enjoyed unprecedented success in his four seasons with his hometown club so far – but the 41-year-old insists it is the players who drive those standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m very lucky to work with them – but I work for them, they don’t work for me, so it is a privilege,” Peet added.

READ NEXT: Bevan French double fires Wigan Warriors to third straight Grand Final with derby win over Leigh Leopards