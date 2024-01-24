Matt Peet provides early team news ahead of Wakefield Trinity friendly with new recruits teased to feature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head coach Matt Peet has delivered early team news ahead of the fixture, which celebrates Wakefield captain Matty Ashurst’s testimonial.

A mixture of the club’s reserves and academy took on League 1 outfit and dual-registration partners Midlands Hurricanes in the first game of 2024, with the youthful side claiming a 24-20 win at Alexander Stadium.

Wigan Warriors Head Coach Matt Peet speaks to a journalist at the club's 2024 media day

Although not in charge for the game, Peet attended the fixture in Birmingham with first-team players Jack Farrimond, Harvey Makin, Jacob Douglas and Tom Forber all featuring, alongside a first appearance for new recruit Tiaki Chan at loose forward.

First-team player Patrick Mago also attended as a spectator, with one player named above in particular catching the attention of Peet.

“I thought it was a good game all around,” the Wigan boss said.

“I was impressed by the Midlands Hurricanes team, they threw some good attacking shape at our lads and obviously there were some physical bodies, some men against our academy players.

“It was probably just the kind of test we needed and it’s always nice to get the win for the young lads.

“I thought Harvey Makin was the best on the day, I thought he was excellent and it comes off the back of a strong end to last season and good work in pre-season.”

Peet says that he is set to name a strong forward pack for the trip to Belle Vue, with Daryl Powell taking charge of only his second Wakefield game following his off-season appointment, having faced Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

The Championship side have named a strong squad for the game at Belle Vue, with 2022 Challenge Cup winner Iain Thornley set to face his former club since making the move on a 12-month deal.

The fixture could provide spectators with the first chance to see new recruit props Luke Thompson and Sam Eseh.

“We move on to Wakefield, which should see a more senior team without us being full strength,” Peet said.

“Our middle unit will be full strength with plenty of depth there, they’ll all play limited minutes and we’ll just rotate them.

“It will then be a young back-line and young three-quarter line, the half-backs. It won’t be full strength, but in terms of our middle unit, supporters are going to get a chance to see everyone in short bursts.

“Wakefield will be a good team. They’ve recruited really well and Daryl Powell always coaches his teams really well.

“I expect plenty of ball movement and plenty of exciting rugby league, so we’ll be tested by their shape no doubt.

“They’ve got some big bodies as well, so I think it’s going to be a big test for us through that middle section.

“We want to get some minutes and contact under our belts and then build into the Hull game the week after.”