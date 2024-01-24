Rising star Jack Farrimond 'loving' first senior pre-season with half-back ready to embrace opportunities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The youngster is currently enjoying his first pre-season with the senior squad, having been promoted after an impressive 2023 campaign with the club’s academy and reserves.

Receiving shirt number 30 for his debut year, Farrimond recently featured in the club’s 24-20 friendly win over dual-registration partners Midlands Hurricanes, having returned from the 10-days overseas training camp in Portugal just 48 hours prior.

Jack Farrimond says he is relishing his first senior pre-season

It was his kicking that proved to be the difference at the Alexander Stadium with four goals from four, converting tries from Ryan Brown and Taylor Kerr, who both crossed twice.

“I’m loving it, I’m really enjoying it,” Farrimond said of his first pre-season.

“Those 10 days in Portugal really helped me, having one-to-ones with the likes of Jai Field, Bevan French, Harry Smith and then Thomas Leuluai. It was really helpful getting that experience from those players.

“I do a lot of kicking with Harry as well, he’s always tipping me up for kicking in my game.

“We also did a lot of conversion kicking in Portugal alongside Adam Keighran, who is a very good kicker as well.”

Having also represented Lancashire, Farrimond was named the club’s 2023 academy player of the year, receiving the Edwards-Johnson Memorial trophy.

And he has been backed for a big future in the game by head coach Peet, adding depth to Wigan’s playmaker options ahead of the title-defending season.

“Those comments give you loads of confidence, but you also want to keep grounded as well and keep working hard,” Farrimond said.

“You get promoted for a reason, but you’ve got to keep working hard.

“The back end of last year, I thought I stepped up and got asked to start training full-time towards the end of the year and was later rewarded with a contract for the next few years. It was brilliant.

“I’m really looking forward to the season.”

With Peet admitting that he’s going to be patient with the 18-year-old, Farrimond says he’s ready to embrace any opportunity that comes his way - including any potential loan spells that could see him earn senior minutes in the game.

20-year-old prop forward Harvey Makin, who also featured against Mark Dunning’s Midlands Hurricanes, is set to join Barrow Raiders upon the start of the Championship campaign.

And Warriors also previously announced a dual-registration agreement with Championship outfit Wakefield Trinity - with the two sides set to meet this Friday in a pre-season friendly.

“[Earning my debut] that would be the biggest goal this season, but staying in and amongst playing games - I’m still eligible to play for the academy and obviously the reserves.

“Maybe a trip out on loan to play against bigger bodies and get that experience there. If that opportunity comes up, depending on the right time and right place, I’d take it with two hands. It would be a new experience.