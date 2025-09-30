Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has confirmed they have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their semi-final clash with Leigh Leopards on Friday night.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warriors, who have had their fair share of injury blows to contend with throughout the regular campaign, have a clean bill of health heading into Friday’s mouthwatering Battle of the Borough showdown at the Brick Community Stadium.

Only Tom Forber is the only member of the first-team squad currently sidelined, with the 22-year-old hooker, who played in last year’s Grand Final win at Old Trafford, having undergone surgery on a wrist injury, ruling him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But apart from Forber, Peet has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of Friday’s semi-final, meaning the likes of Abbas Miksi, Luke Thompson and Bevan French continue to be available, having recently returned to action following time spent in the treatment room.

"I can’t complain there,” Peet replied when asked about squad selection and the fitness of his squad.

"We've been tested through the year, but credit to our performance staff and the work the players do. We’re in good shape."

Due to the reward of finishing in the top two, Wigan had a week off last week as the play-off eliminators got underway, with Peet taking his squad for a three-day training camp in York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve done plenty of work and had plenty of discussions,” said Peet on semi-final preparations. “Last week was a little different, but this week has been a typical game week for us, so I'm happy with it.

“It (the training camp) allowed us to focus on training and preparation, whilst taking away any distractions. It allowed us to be at our best whilst giving the lads time to socialise, which is always important in a team environment. The connections where players can challenge and support each other are something you see in good teams.

“I think (the social aspect) is important in a team environment, not just socialising together and having fun, but the quality of the conversations, the connections that the players build, where they can challenge each other and support one another. I think it’s something that you see in good teams.”