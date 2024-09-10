Matt Peet provides Willie Isa latest after veteran pictured back on training field following long-term injury

By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 10:42 BST

Wigan Warriors stalwart Willie Isa recently returned to the training field for the first time since suffering a horrific injury in April, with head coach Matt Peet providing an update to media on Tuesday afternoon.

The 35-year-old back-rower suffered a fracture dislocation to his ankle during the Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

And in positive news, the hard-hitting forward, who remains off-contract at the end of the current Super League season, has made progress on his road to recovery, recently returning to the field for non-contact training.

placeholder image
Willie Isa was a part of the World Club Challenge winning side against Penrith Panthers in Februaryplaceholder image
Willie Isa was a part of the World Club Challenge winning side against Penrith Panthers in February

“Willie is working phenomenally hard as he has done since day one of his injury,” Peet said.

“He's in great physical condition, but his injury was that bad that it's still from one day to the next.

“We're in territory of pushing a little bit and then some days he reacts really well, but some days he pulls up a bit sore.”

With no official timeframe on a potential return to action, Peet insists the one-time Samoa international has still played an influential role at the club since his injury, with the Warriors currently top of the Super League table with two games remaining.

The Wigan boss continued: “He's still part of our leadership group, he's still part of this club and this team and he's still having a big influence on what you're seeing on and off the field.

“He's doing everything he can to get himself back. There's no contact (training) yet, just running, changing direction and getting some decent load into him.

“The contact will come right at the last stage before he plays, but that's not imminent.”

