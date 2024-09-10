‘Buzzing’ Junior Nsemba on debut England call-up and sharing special moment with his mum
At 20-years-old, Nsemba is the youngest member to have been named in Shaun Wane’s 31-strong performance squad ahead of the home series against Samoa, with games heading to Wigan and Leeds.
And after promising conversions with Wane amid a stellar campaign with the Warriors, Nsemba shared a special phone call with his mother, Giselle, on Friday morning.
Speaking of his call-up, Nsemba said: “I was buzzing when I heard it.
“I spoke to Shaun Wane and my mum sent me the Instagram on Friday morning and hearing from my mum, saying she’s proud, I was happy to hear that.
“I sent it to my dad and the rest of my family in Cameroon and they’re all proud of me, so it was nice to hear.
“On the phone she didn’t know what to say. She was proud, excited and told me to keep my head down. I like to keep my emotions to myself but she was giving all the energy out.
“Everything I do I play through God. I’m a Christian. He’s got a plan for me and I just continue to keep my faith.”
The towering back-rower is one of just two uncapped players named in the squad alongside Wigan team-mate Liam Marshall, who leads the way for tries scored in the 2024 Super League campaign with 24.
2024 Challenge Cup winner Nsemba has some tough competition to make the final cut with the likes of John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul and Mike McMeeken also named in Wane’s 31-player squad, but the youngster has his targets set on impressing the international head coach ahead of the two-match Test series in autumn.
“If I’d got the call or not, I’d still be working hard to prove to Shaun Wane that I want to be in that squad,” Nsemba continued.
“Rugby league is all about competition, I’m in the squad so I have to compete against everyone.
“I want to be a part of the England squad, but even if not, I’m learning. Even getting called up is a big, special moment for me.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.