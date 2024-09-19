Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors claimed back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in their Super League history following a 64-0 result over Salford, with head coach Matt Peet sharing his pride - although admits it’s back to business with a huge semi-final tie up next.

The Cherry and Whites scored 11 tries against an inexperienced Red Devils outfit at the Brick Community Stadium, cementing top spot on the table and a home semi-final tie on October 5.

Superstar full-back Jai Field enjoyed a hat-trick, Kruise Leeming and Liam Marshall bagged braces, and Zach Eckersley and Jake Wardle also crossed in the victory with a strong crowd of 15,589. Paul Rowley meanwhile named eight debutants for the ultimate round of the regular season.

Wigan Warriors lift the League Leaders' Shield

Wigan will host the lowest-ranked winner from the eliminator play-offs as they pursue a second successive Grand Final triumph, with six trophies in three years under head coach Peet - now including five on the bounce.

The Warriors boss said: “I’m proud of the group and proud of the staff. I know we’ve got big games to come, so come Monday, we’ll start talking about them.

“I think it’s important we don’t brush over it, it’s a big achievement and it’s a credit to first and foremost the players, and not just the ones that have played tonight, but the ones who have played their part all season, some of which their season has been ended by injuries, some who don’t get picked every week as young lads coming through the pathway.

“Then all the performance staff; it's a credit to everyone at the club.

“From a rugby point of view, I’m proud to lead that group.”

Peet continued to share his delight for the entire squad, with the likes of Jack Farrimond, Ryan Hampshire, Harvie Hill and Eckersley playing their part throughout the season in the absence of some of the club’s key players.

He continued: “There’s lads in there who are forcing their way into our best 17 at the moment.

“Then that spell where we had Jack and Adam (Keighran) in the halves and picking wins up, Zach Eckersley has played an important role at centre and at full-back, Harvie Hill has been great for us.

“It’s not just the 17 that played against Salford, it’s much more than that. And some of those lads, going forward, will go on to play more games.”

Asked about celebrating what is a historic moment, becoming only the second club in Super League to claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields alongside St Helens, Peet added: "It is difficult.

"It is the trophy probably that people want to win the third-most. It is a fact, because you've got big games to come, and everyone wants to finish the season on a high. But this is good recognition.

"You can't party too hard and everyone at the back of their mind in there is thinking 'work on Monday morning', which is how it should be.

"From a club point of view, we'll celebrate it, enjoy it, but the fact is, it is what it is."