Wigan Warriors have recorded back-to-back League Leaders' Shields for their first time

Wigan Warriors have claimed back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in their Super League history following a dominant 64-0 triumph over an inexperienced Salford Red Devils at the Brick Community Stadium.

More history made by the Warriors

Wigan have become only the second club in Super League history to claim the League Leaders’ Shield for consecutive seasons alongside rivals St Helens.

The Warriors have now lifted the Shield five times since its introduction in 2002 - with previous wins in 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2023.

Kruise Leeming scored twice in the 64-0 victory over Salford Red Devils

It is now also the fifth title in a row for Matt Peet’s side - the 2023 League Leaders’ Shield, the 2023 Super League title, the 2024 World Club Challenge, the 2024 Challenge Cup and this year’s top-of-the-table triumph.

Tries from Liam Marshall (2), Jai Field (3), Bevan French (2), Zach Eckersley, Jake Wardle and Kruise Leeming (2) saw Wigan extend their record to 12 straight wins against Salford, and finished their season with 22 wins from 27.

Next stop, the Super League semi-finals.

Junior Nsemba shows off even more skill

Already a strong shout for Young Super League Player of the Year, the ever-impressive Junior Nsemba showed off even more skills in the big victory over the Red Devils!

Making a break against the youthful opposition, Nsemba put the ball to boot in an attempt to assist Marshall in the left corner, and was only inches away from being the provider.

Nsemba finishes the regular campaign with seven tries in 25 appearances, and has also put his name in the mix for the Super League Dream Team, which is set to be announced at the conclusion of the regular campaign.

Marshall’s mighty season

Another name that should be included in the Dream Team is prolific try-scorer Marshall, who ends the regular campaign with a mighty 27 tries - missing just one Super League game all season.

His impressive campaign recently saw him rewarded with a call-up into Shaun Wane’s extended England squad earlier this year, ahead of the home Test series against Samoa.

A season to remember for the 28-year-old hometown hero…with 80 minutes away from back-to-back visits to Old Trafford.

Field’s firing

Full-back Field has hit hot form for the Warriors, scoring a hat-trick in the huge Round 27 victory.

The 27-year-old Australian doubled his tally for the season, and has been electric in recent weeks that has included wins over Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos to claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

A delight to watch, Field sliced through two huge gaps on either side of half-time and completed his hat-trick in the latter stages, supporting a long-range break from Nsemba.

Credit to Salford’s youngsters

With an eye on the play-offs, having already secured their place with the 10-try demolition over Hull FC, Paul Rowley opted to rest his key players and named eight debutants at the Brick Community Stadium.

One of those debutants included back-rower Charlie McCurie, son of Widnes legend Steve, who only three years ago won the North West Men’s League Division One title with Latchford Albion!

Credit to the club’s youngsters, with the majority having played the season in the club’s reserves, for giving their all to the reigning champions. Some way to make your senior bow.