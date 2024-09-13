Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet warned his side's Super League rivals they can still improve after brushing aside Leeds 38-0 to move closer to sealing top spot at the Brick Community Stadium .

Seven tries including a brace for Bevan French completed a dominant display and means they will retain the League Leaders' Shield if they win their final match of the regular season against Salford Red Devils on Thursday.

The impressive performance came a week after beating newest Super League rivals Hull KR at home to leapfrog Willie Peters’ side on the ladder.

Peet, whose side never looked back after hitting double-figures within the first eight minutes against the Rhinos, said: "We will always look at the areas where we can improve and what we've learned from the game, even from the things we did well.

"The season is all about learning so we will take plenty from tonight in terms of the team and also the individual performances.

"When you score 38 points against a good defensive team you've got to be pleased, but we just need to build on that fluidity with the ball. When we play with bravery and courage that's when we're at our best.

"I thought we took some good lessons out of the Hull KR game and the lads had a few areas that they wanted to be better at this week and without going into too much detail, those improvements got us on the front foot at the start of the game.”

If Wigan can finish the job against Paul Rowley’s Salford on Thursday it will earn them a home semi-final against the lowest-ranked remaining opponents, as they look to back up last season's Grand Final triumph.

It would also see the club claim back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in their Super League history, having previously claimed the title in 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2023.

Peet added: "We'd love to win it (League Leaders' Shield). The team that wins it thinks it's marvellous and everyone else moves on very quickly.

"It's a trophy you can be proud of when it comes, but you've got to forget about it straight away. We have not spoken about Salford yet but they are always good games and they want to come here to get a win."