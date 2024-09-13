Wigan Warriors dominated in the win over Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Warriors claimed a dominant 38-0 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the penultimate round of the regular campaign, with five talking points from the Brick Community Stadium.

Explosive starts as Warriors dominate

Wigan were hungry from kick-off with an electric start to the Round 26 fixture which saw them gain an early 10-0 advantage.

In a try-of-the-year contender, England international Jake Wardle opened the scoring with just four minutes on the clock. The centre received the ball back on the inside from wing partner Liam Marshall, with Harry Smith providing the pinpoint kick to the corner.

Liam Marshall crossed for his 150th Wigan Warriors try in the win over Leeds Rhinos

And Wigan made it back-to-back, with Bevan French supporting a break from influential loose forward Kaide Ellis for an early lead in what Matt Peet consistently discusses; starting games strongly.

It was the same story in the second half, with Ellis scoring under the posts on 44 minutes for a 20 point lead - all but securing the victory with plenty still left on the clock.

Liam Marshall celebrates scoring milestone

Prolific winger Marshall celebrated his 150th Wigan Warriors try in his 181st club appearance, crossing just before the half-time hooter for a 14-0 lead.

He’s now 31 tries in 30 in all competitions, extending his lead on the Super League charts with his 25th of the campaign.

Another huge milestone for the hometown hero, who was recently named in Shaun Wane’s 31-strong England performance squad ahead of the home series against Samoa - one of two uncapped players alongside team-mate Junior Nsemba.

Super spine in win over Rhinos

Head coach Peet was eager to see more cohesion from his spine in the build-up to the game, and the Wigan stars certainly delivered.

Full-back Jai Field was dangerous from the off, as was reigning Man of Steel French, while Smith delivered from the boot including two direct assists and impressing with his kicking game.

The trio inspired the Warriors to a dominant victory, with French scoring twice on the night.

Australian Ellis also enjoyed a try and an assist in a big performance in front of the home supporters.

One step closer to League Leaders’ Shield history

The result saw Wigan move one step closer to retaining the League Leaders’ Shield - which would mark first back-to-back titles in Super League history for the Warriors.

Wigan have finished in top spot in 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2023 - last year lifting the shield at the Leigh Sports Village – but never twice in a row.

Another potential impressive feat for the Cherry and Whites, who have already won the World Club Challenge and the Challenge Cup this season so far.

Fixture change for final game of season

Wigan Warriors will now play their final regular home game 24 hours earlier than planned, with the home fixture against Salford Red Devils moved to next Thursday.

The victory over Leeds Rhinos secured a home semi-final, while just one point will be enough against Paul Rowley’s outfit to lift the League Leaders’ Shield next week – with Hull KR, who defeated Leigh Leopards at the Leigh Sports Village, to host Leeds Rhinos.