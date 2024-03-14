Wigan extended their winning start to 2024 with a 22-12 win over Salford

Having gained a 10-0 lead thanks to tries from wingers Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski on either side of half-time after a sloppy start to the round five fixture, the Red Devils quickly turned the game with their own back-to-back scores through back-rower Sam Stone and centre Tim Lafai.

In-form Marc Sneyd kicked both scores to give his side a 12-10 advantage - and things got worse when half-back Harry Smith was sent to the sin-bin for a professional foul on Ryan Brierley in the final 10 minutes.

But late drama saw Jake Wardle score to regain his side’s lead as Salford’s short drop-out attempt fell into the centre’s arms from 10 metres out.

And magic man Bevan French sealed the victory on the full-time hooter with a solo effort close to the line.

“It’s really pleasing to get the win, but even before that, I was proud of our effort,” Peet said.

“We weren’t at our best and I thought Salford were very good. They move the ball with such confidence, you’ve got to admire the way they play and the way they chance their arm.

“I think either team could have gone on to win that game, and obviously I’m delighted it was us.

"We weren’t at our best with the ball, but that’s because Salford did some really good things and in those conditions.

“There were some uncharacteristic mistakes, but I’m pleased to get the win.”

Coach Peet admits he had some doubts when his side were reduced to 12 men, with Wigan star Smith pinned for holding back opposition full-back Brierley to compete for a kick on Wigan’s try line.

But even with a man down, the reigning champions fought from behind to extend their unbeaten start to the 2024 season and remain at the top of the Super League table.

“I must admit, when Harry got binned, I thought the game might get away from us. So I’m happy to be here with two points,” the relieved head coach said.

“It was two really determined teams tonight and fortunately we got the last say.

“I never doubt our lads’ effort.

“I’m not just proud of them because we won, I’m proud for the way they chased the kicks, the way they defended plays.

“Not everything went for us tonight but I felt that we played with a lot of heart and commitment and it’s good when you get the win at the end of that because the lads get a reward.

“It was a win that was down to our work ethic. We looked like a team ready to roll up our sleeves for each other.”