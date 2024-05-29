Matt Peet wants Warriors to continue momentum as head coach provides insight into team news for Wire trip
The two clubs will meet this Saturday in a top-of-the-table Super League clash before the showdown at Wembley, and head coach Peet has emphasised the importance of Wigan continuing their ‘rhythm’.
The Warriors are four wins on the bounce – with just two defeats all season - and currently sit joint-top of the table alongside Warrington and St Helens ahead of Round 13.
Sam Walters, Kaide Ellis and Liam Byrne are all available for selection after completing their respective suspensions.
Ireland international Byrne, 24, missed the Challenge Cup semi-final triumph over Hull KR and the recent win at the Salford Community Stadium due to a two-match ban.
Off-season recruit Walters received a one-match suspension following his debut from the interchange bench as the Warriors booked their place under the famous arch, forcing him to miss the 26-6 victory over the Red Devils alongside Australian loose forward Ellis.
“They’ll play,” Peet confirmed, discussing his team news for Round 13.
“We want to perform this week, and we want to be in good shape for Wembley.
“It’s my job to make the decisions on what’s best for the team and what’s best for a few individuals within that team, and that’s the challenge.
“We do feel we’re in a rhythm at the moment, and we’d like to continue that.”
Meanwhile, rising prop forward Harvey Makin recently returned to the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium following a loan spell with London Broncos.
The 20-year-old registered six appearances with the capital outfit, and has returned with boosted confidence according to his head coach, with the spell marking his first games in the top flight.
“He’s another player who has come to compete and challenge with the squad,” Peet said.
“It makes the environment better, it’s brilliant.
“I think there’s a bit more confidence about him, and once you’ve played at that level and you know you can handle it, he’s kept his humility and keeps working hard.
“I think he’s going to be all the better for that experience.”
