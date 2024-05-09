Matt Peet wary of Huddersfield Giants threats with backline highlighted ahead of Super League clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet knows his side will face a tough opposition in Huddersfield Giants during Super League Round 11.

The John Smith’s Stadium outfit will be looking to bounce back from two narrow defeats - losing by a point to St Helens in Round 9 before they were most recently beaten 18-16 by Salford Red Devils at home.

But April saw the Giants pick up wins over Hull FC, Catalans and Leeds with head coach Ian Watson named coach of the month.

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has previewed this weekend's clash against Huddersfield Giants

“I just think they’re a good team. Even in defeat, they’re very consistent and very workmanlike,” Wigan head coach Peet said.

“They’ve got talent and have a well balanced team. They’re well coached and you can see that they’re on a journey of trying to play a certain way.

“We’ve got a lot of respect for them. We’ve had some great contests with them over the years and I feel this weekend will be another close game.”

Peet is aware of Huddersfield’s back-line threats, although April’s player of the month and Super League’s leading try-scorer Adam Swift will miss the fixture due to a minor injury.

Centres Esan Marsters and Kevin Naiqama have impressed with a combined nine tries to date this year, while Sam Halsall and Jake Bibby have both been named in Huddersfield’s squad to face their former club.

“Huddersfield challenge you with outstanding shape,” Peet continued.

“I think they game plan really well and quite often they’re a good team to watch from a coaching point of view because they’re clearly really well prepared and stick to their systems and structures really well.

“They (the outside-backs) do a great job for them, getting them out of their own end of the field.

“I think they are all very talented, but they’re all willing to work hard which I think is a trademark of Huddersfield’s.

“We’re going to have to be good.