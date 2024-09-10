Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has had his say on the latest talking point in Super League, with the sport’s gamesmanship under fire following a series of incidents and comments.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Friday’s top-of-the-table Super League clash at the Brick Community Stadium, Hull KR head coach Willie Peters insisted that players staying down to draw a penalty or further punishment for high tackles is a growing issue after seeing Jai Whitbread sin-binned for his effort on Tyler Dupree - with the Australian forward since copping a one-match ban from the Match Review Panel for Grade C head contact.

But Peet insists that nothing has changed since the opening round, and the best solution is to keep any potential incident out of the referee’s hands and to ‘control the controllables’ - admitting his side are working on their own discipline and tackling heights amid the business end of the campaign with just two games remaining of the regular season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet has had his chance to have his say on the ongoing gamesmanship saga in Super League

He said: “My thoughts are really clear, nothing has changed since round one. I'm amazed how it seems to be getting a lot of attention at the moment, but I can think of examples in every round of Super League this year.

“It isn’t going to change now before the end of Super League. So our approach is to fix our own discipline, take it out of the referee’s hands, and keep it out of the video referee’s hands by getting our tackle height right.

"It’s a big challenge and it is difficult, I think we’ve had our fair share of cards throughout the year, so we’ve had to look at ourselves and try to control the controllables.”

Sky Sports pundit and former St Helens forward Jon Wilkin was one of the latest profiles to weigh in on the controversy over the weekend, insisting some players are ‘milking’ challenges to gain an advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments came following the Round 25 clash between Warrington Wolves and St Helens, with Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Matty Lees sent to the sin-bin by the official at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Warriors legend Sam Tomkins and England captain Jodie Cunningham also shared their opinions following Wigan’s clash against the Robins, with suggestions that players who stay down and require lengthy treatment on field should be taken off for a head injury assessment.

However, Peet has launched a defence for players who are taken high by their opposition, saying it is difficult to question whether they are injured or not.

He continued: “For me, I don’t think anyone wants that to be the talking point, I don’t think anyone wants to see players staying down. But it’s difficult to question whether they’re injured or not when they’ve been hit in the head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our approach is to try and get our own tackle technique in order.

"The only way to stop it from happening is to not concern yourself with what your opponent is doing, or the referees, but to try and get your tackle height right. And I think every club is trying their hardest.”