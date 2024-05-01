Matt Peet welcomes extra squad competition with potential loan move discussed for off-season recruit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ethan Havard became the latest player to mark his return from a long-term injury, featuring from the interchange bench in the defeat to Hull KR at Craven Park during Super League Round 9.

Mike Cooper made his first appearance since the World Club Challenge at home to Castleford Tigers earlier in April, while towering back-rower Sam Walters is nearing his return from a broken collarbone and is set to play for the club’s reserves this weekend alongside Sam Eseh.

Wigan boss Matt Peet has welcomed the added squad competition with several players recently returning to full fitness and from suspension

Ireland international Liam Byrne has also completed his four-match suspension following his red card on Good Friday, with all of the above adding competition to a stacked forward pack at the Warriors in a welcomed selection headache for boss Peet.

“It’s a great place to be as a coach when you’ve got competition,” the head coach stated.

“It brings the best in training, and hopefully it brings the best out of the lads come game day.

“But we’re going to need every member of the squad as the year goes on.

“I’m grateful for those players, and when you’ve got players coming through the system like Junior Nsemba, Harvie Hill, Zach Eckersley and Jacob Douglas, it all adds to the mix.”

Peet hopes that those left out will be motivated even more to fight for their spot back in the senior 17, including the likes of Harvie Hill, who missed out in the recent trip to Craven Park following the return of Havard.

And the 40-year-old coach says that honest conversations with those picked and those not is a part of his job, including how to get back into the team for those a part of the latter.

“In those conversations, you can only be honest with the players,” Peet explained.

“As long as they understand the reasons why they’re in the team or why not, and a way back into the team when not selected. You can work with them to improve.

“Harvie is a great example; he’s had a good season so far and I know he’s going to feature again.

“He’s training really well, he’s handling himself excellently. I’m sure he’s frustrated - I hope he’s frustrated - but I know that he’s got more good days ahead of him at the club.

“The team is not picked on experience, it’s always picked on the one to win that particular game and to get the best performance we can.

“Occasionally in the year there are rotations and we can give people opportunities – but certainly looking at the run of games coming up, it’s going to be a case of picking the best team every week.”

Young forward Tiaki Chan became the latest player to drop out of Wigan’s match day 21-man squad, with the French international having only made two appearances from the bench since joining the side from Catalans Dragons ahead of 2024.

The 23-year-old is set to feature for the club’s reserves against Hull KR at Robin Park Arena on Saturday alongside the likes of Walters and Eseh, with Peet open to the idea of letting the forward gain first-team minutes out on loan in order to compete for a spot back at the Warriors.

The Wigan coach continued: “In that 18, 19, 20, 21 members of the squad, you want to have cover across a range of positions.

“For example this week, Harvie Hill is the cover for the front-row, Sam Walters for the back-row, Ryan Hampshire for the spine positions and Zach Eckersley for the back-line.

“Even to make those cover positions, there’s competition.

“I think Tiaki understands that. He’s going to play for the reserves at the weekend and it might be moving forward, he plays a couple of weeks out on loan to get the game time he needs and to work his way back into our squad.

“It’s all about being the best prepared you can be and looking to improve every week as a player.