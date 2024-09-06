Matt Peet’s half-time message as Wigan Warriors improve to move top of the Super League table over Hull KR
Down 12-8 at the break to Willie Peters’ side, Wigan’s task was made greater when Mikey Lewis kicked a penalty conversion, before centre Peta Hiku intercepted a pass to run 80 metres until feeding the ball to ex-Warriors winger Joe Burgess to make it a 12-point difference with 50 minutes on the clock.
But tries from superstar Bevan French and a double from prolific try-scorer Liam Marshall saw the reigning Super League champions come from behind to take a 24-20 victory at the Brick Community Stadium to go top of the table.
Following the thrilling 80 minutes, Wigan boss Matt Peet admitted he wasn’t impressed with his side’s opening 40, but was pleased with the improvements made in the second half.
Speaking of his message at half-time, the head coach said: “It was direct, I didn’t like the way we were defending, basic stuff. That was all I spoke about.
“I’m very aware that we can play good rugby and we can move the ball, but I just thought we were below-par in some simple aspects.
“And I thought we defended alright in the second half.”
Young star Junior Nsemba was one of Wigan’s stand-out performers on a big day for the 20-year-old, named in Shaun Wane’s England performance squad for the first time ahead of the home series against Samoa.
After a player of the match performance in Perpignan, Nsemba crossed the whitewash for the third game running, while Lebanon international Abbas Miski scored Wigan’s first points of the Round 25 clash - his first try since June’s home win over London Broncos.
On Nsemba, the youngest player named in England's extended squad and only one of two uncapped players alongside team-mate Liam Marshall, Peet added: “I thought he was very, very good.
“Early on, he hit a line and there were bodies in front of him that hit him with good contact and he came out the other side.
“I thought he was a menace all night, in attack and in defence.
“He deserves the praise that he’s getting.”
