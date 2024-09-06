Wigan Warriors took top spot on the Super League table following their 24-20 victory over Hull KR at the Brick Community Stadium. Here are five talking points from the thrilling encounter.

Grand Final dress rehearsal

The Round 25 fixture certainly had a semi-final/final feel about it, from the electric entrance to the hard-hitting 80-minutes on the field.

It was gripping entertainment, and a potential dress rehearsal for October’s Grand Final - with Warrington Wolves still needing a few more wins to catch up to the top two to secure a semi-final spot.

There were battles all over the field, with Mikey Lewis crossing and Bevan French dazzling on just his second game back from a hamstring injury.

Matt Parcell was also lively from nine, scoring the game’s first, with a good battle in the middle of the field.

Super League at its best.

Liam Marshall is now just one try away from 150 for Wigan Warriors

Big day for Junior Nsemba

On the same day of his first England call-up, Junior Nsemba was among Wigan’s stand-out performers in the Super League victory.

The star back-rower was the youngest member named in Shaun Wane’s 31-strong performance squad on Friday morning, one of two uncapped players alongside team-mate Liam Marshall.

After a player of the match display in Perpignan, the Wigan academy product had another strong outing for the Warriors, with powerful charges and a try in the victory.

Star trio back

Jai Field, Harry Smith and French played together for the first time since Wembley’s Challenge Cup Final – with the trio a major boost with just two regular season games remaining before the all-important play-offs.

It was a good start for the three playmakers, heavily involved in Wigan’s tries, including their first for Abbas Miski – the Lebanon international crossing for the first time since June’s home win over London Broncos!

Superstar French also produced a clever assist for Nsemba and scored a stunning solo try, chasing his own grubber kick close to the line to ground the ball just next to the posts.

Full-back Field also bagged an assist, setting up winger Marshall’s first, with Adam Keighran levelling the scores 20-20, before the prolific try-scorer crossed for the winner on 68 minutes.

Returning from a three-match suspension, international half-back Smith meanwhile celebrated 150 career games – 127 for Wigan, 16 for Swinton Lions, one for London Skolars, five for England and one for England Knights.

Mago’s mega impact

Patrick Mago had one of his best games in weeks, making a massive impact from the interchange bench.

The powerhouse forward was introduced into the action midway through the second half and had some strong carries and a couple of offloads, proving to be a handful for the Hull KR defence.

Although just a 14-minute stint, Mago was met with a huge reception when he left the action from the strong home crowd, and was also named Sky Sports’ player of the match, while Nsemba won the award inside the ground.

Marshall closing in on yet another milestone

After his own England call-up, Marshall is now just one away from 150 tries for his hometown club following his two-try performance.

Wigan next host Leeds Rhinos at the Brick Community Stadium in the penultimate game of the season, before the last regular game against Salford Red Devils.