Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet (left) and Leigh Leopards counterpart Adrian Lam (right) embrace after the semi-final

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet delivered an honest verdict on his team’s performance following their hard-fought win over Leigh Leopards, highlighting areas of improvement whilst acknowledging the connection and resilience within his squad.

The Warriors booked their place in the Super League Grand Final with an 18-6 win over neighbours Leigh on Friday, thanks to two tries from Bevan French and a late effort from Sam Walters.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Peet delivered an honest assessment of his side’s display.

"To be honest with you, I didn’t think we were great first half,” Peet reflected. “Maybe that (week off) benefitted us later in the game when we turned it around, but you can read too much into weeks off or whatever, but I thought we came home strong.

“Defensively, I thought we were pretty good (in the second half), and aspects I thought were good. There are always areas you can tighten up, and that’s our job as coaches to try and point out areas of improvement.

"The one thing this group have got is the toughness, and I think that comes from the connection in the group – they really care about one another, they really care about the club and the team. I think that shows in the tough moments when the opposition, in this case Leigh, put us in difficult spots.

“The group always show enough resilience and effort to cover for one another, help each other out of a tough spot and I think when we do get the opportunity to move the ball, we’re good, we’re tough for any team to defend against, but we didn’t get many opportunities to do that tonight for one reason or another, but you don’t need that many."

Meanwhile, Peet questions aside regarding the ticketing dispute between the two clubs in the build-up to the semi-final.

"It’s not really touched us,” said Peet. “We had to mention it to the team the other day because we knew it would come in the media, but we just said we’re going to play, just lock it and don’t take it on. I can’t even be bothered making a comment about it – there’s better stuff to talk about.”