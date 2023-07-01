The Lebanon winger is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but does have an option for 2024.

He took his season tally up to 11 tries in all competitions after scoring a brace in the 22-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

"I thought he was the man of the match,” Peet said.

Abbas Miski

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His yardage has been excellent- he gets his tries, and defensively he’s been good as well.

"He’s a pleasure to coach at the moment.

"He’s in the team because he got an opportunity, and because he’s playing so well we’re keeping him there.

“It’s 100 percent credit to him; if he keeps playing like that then it’s easy to keep him in.