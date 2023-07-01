News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Matty Peet admits he'd 'love' Abbas Miski to remain with Wigan Warriors beyond this year following his display against Huddersfield Giants

Matty Peet says Abbas Miski is a pleasure to coach and hopes he remains with Wigan Warriors beyond this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The Lebanon winger is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but does have an option for 2024.

He took his season tally up to 11 tries in all competitions after scoring a brace in the 22-6 victory over Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium on Friday night.

"I thought he was the man of the match,” Peet said.

Abbas MiskiAbbas Miski
Abbas Miski
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His yardage has been excellent- he gets his tries, and defensively he’s been good as well.

"He’s a pleasure to coach at the moment.

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet reflects on the victory over Huddersfield Giants

"He’s in the team because he got an opportunity, and because he’s playing so well we’re keeping him there.

“It’s 100 percent credit to him; if he keeps playing like that then it’s easy to keep him in.

"I’d really like him to stay at Wigan. I’d love him to be here for longer than this year.”

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsLebanonWigan