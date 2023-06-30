Abbas Miksi went over for a brace in the 22-6 win at the DW Stadium, while Jai Field and Liam Marshall were also on the scoresheet.

The Warriors have now won three games on the bounce in all competitions following their recent dip in form.

"It was a pleasing win,” Peet said after the victory against Huddersfield.

Matty Peet

"It was a challenging game against a determined team, with big physical bodies, and the weather brought another element to that.

“We navigated our way through that well.

"We started physically and managed the game for most parts.

"It was similar to the Salford game, and a similar type of performance.

"We probably have similar feelings- we’ve picked up two points, defended relatively strongly and seem healthy coming out of it, so we’ve got to be happy.

"We are building momentum, but it’s about doing it again this week.

"There were times were the lads showed some real desperation to save some tries and the kick chased really aggressively.

"I thought we played well and were in control.

"We’ll enjoy the win, then we’ll start to look at Wakefield after we’ve reviewed this game.

"That’ll be another challenge because they’ve got some momentum now and are picking up wins.

"They’ve played with determination all year, and will build in confidence.

"Each week brings its own type of challenge, and today we knew we were up against a desperate team.”

Harry Smith was once again among Wigan’s star performers, with the halfback putting in another impressive display.

"We know what we can do,” he added.

"Today was another game where he managed things really well.

"I thought his kicking game was excellent and defensively he was outstanding.”

Peet also admitted Junior Nsemba isn’t far away from featuring for the Warriors, after the 19-year-old was named as 18th man for the third consecutive game.

"He’s doing everything right,” he explained.

"I can’t wait to put him in.”