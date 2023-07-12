News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorld
Matty Peet discusses Brad O'Neill's new long-term deal with Wigan Warriors

Matty Peet says Brad O’Neill’s new four-year deal with Wigan Warriors is good news for everyone involved.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:30 BST- 2 min read

The 20-year-old will now remain at the DW Stadium until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Since making his senior debut back in 2021, O’Neill has made 37 appearances for the Warriors, including a starting role in last year’s Challenge Cup final victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"I’m delighted,” he said.

Brad O'NeillBrad O'Neill
Brad O'Neill
"He’s a young player but he’s holding down a starting shirt and is performing well.

"I’ve got no doubts about what he can achieve in the next few years of his career.

"He comes in every day wanting to learn. He brings energy.

"His enthusiasm and appetite to work is exactly what shows up in his game.

"Alongside that he’s a big hooker, so he’s physical defensively and is a threat with the ball.

"He’s got a good rugby brain and understands the game, and he’s only going to go from strength to strength.

"He’s a lad I’ve known for a long time, so when the club and the player can come to an agreement where we can work on developing him over a sustained period of time, then that’s perfect for a coaching team.

"We can work with and around him, building combinations throughout the team, to get that cohesion.

"I remember him being on our junior camps from 11-years-old, right through our scholarship.

"For everyone who has been involved with him can be very proud.”

So far this season O’Neill has made 16 appearances, and scored his first senior try in the 13-6 victory over Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium back in April.

Peet believes the hooker’s new contract will also help him away from the field.

"He’s got a young family so he’ll be able to lay down some roots with them,” he added.

"He can focus on them and his rugby.

"He knows he’s got a four-year deal and he knows where he’s going to be, so he can just work on both things.

"His family life and professional life goes hand in hand for us."

Related topics:Huddersfield GiantsWarrington Wolves