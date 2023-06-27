Matty Peet discusses how Wigan Warriors' new signings will impact the current players at the club

Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan have all agreed to join the club from the start of next season.

Head coach Matty Peet is excited by the club’s new additions and admits it will increase competition for some of the players currently in his squad.

“It’s all part and parcel of knowing you’re at a premier club,” he said

Kruise Leeming

“We don’t hide away from the fact that we will continue to sign players, and no one’s position is guaranteed.

“If there’s someone on the market that we feel will add to the club, on and off the field, then we will be looking to manage the cap the best we can to bring them in.

“It adds to the competition and increases the intensity of how well you’ve got to play to get a starting jersey, so it puts extra focus on those players as it’s another reason why they’ve got to perform.

“From a coaching point of view and a fans point of view it’s perfect.”

The signing of Leeming in particular could present Wigan with a number of dilemmas next season.

Sam Powell has been the club’s first choice in that position for a number of years, with the 30-year-old currently celebrating his testimonial year, while the out-of-contract Cade Cust has also been utilised in the nine role from the bench in recent weeks.

The Warriors also have youngsters like Brad O’Neill, who started last year’s Challenge Cup final, and Tom Forber.

“We look at our pathway first- that won’t change, and they are two players we want to be here for a long time yet,” Peet added.

“We’ve also got to look at the top end of the market.

“Our academy is our lifeblood but we can’t just rely on that.

“Every strong Wigan team has had a balance of homegrown talent and international world class players.

“As for Sam (Powell), he has been through a lot in his career at this club and has been a massive part of our success over the years.

“He’s had plenty of challenge along the way, and we know about his toughness and resilience.