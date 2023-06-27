Matty Peet 'excited' by Wigan Warriors' new additions and shares admiration for Adam Keighran following links

At the beginning of the week, the club announced they had agreed deals with Kruise Leeming, Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan for next season and beyond.

Peet believes all three players will add something on and off the field when they arrive at Robin Park Arena.

“I’m excited,” he said.

Wigan Warriors have recruited three new players for 2024

“It’s good to know the club is looking to improve, and I believe those new faces will add something to the squad, but that’s for next year.

“It shows the club’s vision for the future- it’s ambitious.

“It’s helpful (doing it early) because as coaching staff you’ve got to invest time and effort to recruit and retain in the market, so when you get deals done and announced it allows you to shift your focus back to the weekly processes of a coach.

“I’m really pleased with the type of player and person we have recruited, and we’ll continue to do so.

Adam Keighran

“No two deals are the same, some you track for ages, and some happen really fast.

“Kruise (Leeming) is a fantastic player who became available.

“There are other teams at the top of Super League after these top players, so you’ve got to be in the fight.

“He is one that we have earmarked for a while- he fits the criteria on and off the field, and he’ll add to the healthy competition through the spine.

“Sam (Walters) and Tiaki (Chan) have their best years ahead of them.

“We’ve seen glimpses of their potential.

“Sam is a lad we’ve known about for a very long time, he’s a Widnes junior.

“We discussed going for him when he first went over to Leeds, but it wasn’t to be.

“He’s someone we have tracked, and I feel like we’re getting him at the perfect time now.

“The three of them all have different attributes, but they do have some in common as well.

“They’re competitors, they live good lives away from rugby league, they’ll add to the club, and they’re all very open minded in how they can improve.”

Following the start of their recruitment, the Warriors have also been linked with Catalans Dragons’ Adam Keighran.

According to L’independant, there is strong interest in bringing the out of contract Australian to the DW Stadium.

“He’s a player we’ve identified as a potential target,” Peet added.

“I won’t shy away from the fact that we admire him as a player.

“He’s out of contract, so I can see why the link has been made.

“I’ve been really impressed with him this season, there’s a lot to like about him, but he’s a Catalans player at the moment and we’ve done nothing further.

“There’s still a few key areas we need to strengthen- we’re going to be smart and ambitious, and get the right people should they become available.

