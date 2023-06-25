News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors fans give their verdict on the signing of Kruise Leeming

Wigan Warriors have announced the signing of former Leeds Rhinos hooker Kruise Leeming.
By Amos Wynn
Published 25th Jun 2023, 21:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jun 2023, 21:08 BST

The 27-year-old has penned a four-year deal with the club, starting from the 2024 season.

Warriors fans have taken to social media to share their views on the club’s latest addition.

One wrote: “Wow, didn’t see that coming. Just watched him this morning in the NRL. Great signing.”

Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming
Kruise Leeming
Another added: “That’s a tremendous signing.”

A third agreed: “Very good SL signing, he’s the type of hooker we've been crying out for. Running threat, well rounded and got a good engine.”

A fourth wrote: “Never been a fan, but wasn’t a fan of (Brad) Singelton or (Mike) Cooper when they came in, and they turned my opinion around so maybe he can do the same. Either way, when he puts that jersey on, he gets my backing regardless.”

Meanwhile, another stated: “Good player. Hopefully keep O’Neill. I like Powell too though. Good defender but not a great running game.”

