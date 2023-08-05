Matty Peet pleased with Wigan Warriors' professional job against Hull KR

Abbas Miski went over for four and Jai Field claimed a hat-trick against the heavily-rotated Robins.

Peet believes his side approach the game in the right way ahead of their weekend off.

"It was a professional job,” he said.

Matty Peet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was different type of challenge for us, which was quite difficult to prepare the group for, but the lads said what they wanted to get out of the game and came up with how they wanted to play.

"It was a consistent performance- we built the game in both halves and got our rewards.

"We scored some fantastic tries and played some entertaining rugby, but that was off the back of our efforts in defence and people running hard to earn the right to play.

"Some of the little pieces of plays were a great reflection of our skill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a professional approach against a spirited Hull KR team.

"They lacked cohesion and some experience but I thought their effort was admirable and we had to earn our points.

"I want to play credit to them. The young players, particularly in the first half, were very spirited, and the lads they’ve brought in on loan were committed to the cause- they deserve some credit tonight as well.

"The fact we’ve got a week off, we had to give the fixture the respect it deserves. Players want to play and build momentum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was something we discussed at length, but I suppose every time you take someone out, you’re potentially putting pressure on more people.

"I felt the best approach was to start strong and if we could we’d get people off within the game.”

Peet states the Warriors will continue to work hard in the next fortnight building up to their meeting with Hull FC on August 18.

“We’re going to get some work done,” he added.

“We will change the way we train, and get away from Robin Park for a few days.