News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Matty Peet pleased with Wigan Warriors' professional job against Hull KR

Matty Peet was pleased Wigan Warriors’ efforts in their 64-6 victory against a spirited Hull KR.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Abbas Miski went over for four and Jai Field claimed a hat-trick against the heavily-rotated Robins.

Peet believes his side approach the game in the right way ahead of their weekend off.

"It was a professional job,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was different type of challenge for us, which was quite difficult to prepare the group for, but the lads said what they wanted to get out of the game and came up with how they wanted to play.

"It was a consistent performance- we built the game in both halves and got our rewards.

"We scored some fantastic tries and played some entertaining rugby, but that was off the back of our efforts in defence and people running hard to earn the right to play.

"Some of the little pieces of plays were a great reflection of our skill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a professional approach against a spirited Hull KR team.

"They lacked cohesion and some experience but I thought their effort was admirable and we had to earn our points.

"I want to play credit to them. The young players, particularly in the first half, were very spirited, and the lads they’ve brought in on loan were committed to the cause- they deserve some credit tonight as well.

"The fact we’ve got a week off, we had to give the fixture the respect it deserves. Players want to play and build momentum.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was something we discussed at length, but I suppose every time you take someone out, you’re potentially putting pressure on more people.

"I felt the best approach was to start strong and if we could we’d get people off within the game.”

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet provides injury update following the victory over Hul...

Peet states the Warriors will continue to work hard in the next fortnight building up to their meeting with Hull FC on August 18.

“We’re going to get some work done,” he added.

“We will change the way we train, and get away from Robin Park for a few days.

“They will train Monday to Wednesday and then they’ll be off Thursday, back on Monday.”

Related topics:Hull KRRobinsJai FieldHull FCRobin Park