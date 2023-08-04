His side claimed a 64-6 victory over heavily-rotated Robins at the DW Stadium, with Abbas Miski crossing for four and Jai Field claiming a hat-trick.

During the game, Morgan Smithies failed a HIA following a knock towards the end of the first half, while after the break Cade Cust went off in discomfort holding his shoulder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Losing them meant we couldn't rotate as much as we would’ve liked but fortunately we seemed to come through alright other than them two,” Peet said.

Cade Cust went off with an injury during the second half

"Morgan (Smithies) is fine. We followed the correct protocol there. He failed his HIA, so if we did have a game next week he probably couldn’t have played.

"Cade will need a check on what he’s done to his shoulder or the collarbone area.”

Elsewhere on Friday night, Sam Powell made his return to action in the reserves game against the Robins at Robin Park Arena, alongside a number of other first team players, as John Winder’s side produced a 74-12 win.

"I’m really proud,” Peet added.

"Sam applied himself in the way we knew he would.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a big challenge for him to play that but he never batted an eyelid.

"We thought it was important that he played that game and got more minutes under his belt to build on his return to playing for us.

"There was also Iain Thornley and Ryan Hampshire.

"It was important going into a weekend off that as many people as possible got good game time.

"Harvie Hill, Paddy Mago and Junior (Nsemba) all got extended runs in the first team as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was probably the most minutes Paddy has played for us and I thought he was excellent.

"There were a few things we managed to get into the lads today that should stand us in good stead across the board.

"For both the first team and the reserves, I thought it was a positive night."