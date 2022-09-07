Matty Peet praises Wigan Warriors' representatives in the Super League Dream Team

Jai Field, Bevan French and Liam Farrell were all recognised for their performances throughout 2022.

The team was picked by former players who make up the Man of Steel panel.

Peet said: “I agree with all three selections, I’m very proud of them. It is a nice checkpoint in the season when this team is selected, and everyone who makes it looks back with great pride.

Matty Peet says he's proud of the three Wigan players included in the Super League Dream Team

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“James Roby is there for the seventh time, Liam Farrell in his fifth, so to get in this team consistently is a great mark of sustained success.

“Faz is one of those players that every team has a great load of admiration for because he reaches consistent levels and you know what you’ll get each week. It’s a credit to how he lives his life.

“I don’t think anyone was surprised to see him here again. The best players genuinely show up at some point.

“To see Bevan and Jai there as two overseas lads is fantastic and a credit to their hard work.

“They do things that you can’t coach. All you try to do is create a platform that allows them to showcase their skills and abilities.”

The Warriors are currently enjoying a week off in the play-offs ahead of their semi-final tie on September 16.

“It’s exciting,” Peet added.