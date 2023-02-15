Matty Peet previews Wigan Warriors' opening Super League game against Hull KR and provides injury update

His side start their Super League campaign with an away trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR on Saturday (K.O. 1pm).

Peet states he’s got no new injury concerns ahead of the game, with only the two long-term absentees being unavailable.

“We are looking good, no complaints,” he said.

Matty Peet

“Ryan (Hampshire) and Iain (Thornley) are long-term injured, but other than that we are healthy.

“Ryan will be back mid-late April, around the international window.

“Iain is about a month ahead of that, so it will be the backend of March.

“This week I’ll pick what I think is our strongest side, going off what we’ve seen against Salford and in training.

“We've got a strong competition for places, there’s some calls, particularly on the bench.

“Whether it is our best team is yet to be seen, but it’s certainly the one I think gives us the best chance of winning this week.

“We’re confident that if we get our best performance individually and collectively that we will be a tough game for anyone.”

Peet says his team are ready to get the season underway, and are prepared to face a Hull KR side full of talent.

“Players and coaches alike are in the job to enjoy game day,” he added.

“As much as you enjoy pre-season from a coaching point of view, because it allows you to fine tune and concentrate on certain things, we all feel the time is right for a game.

“We’ve executed our plan relatively well. There’s always a few bumps in the road and things you look back on and think you could’ve done better.

“I think we’ve timed things pretty well going into this game.

“We will be judged by our performance on Saturday but I left our team meeting feeling content that the players are well prepared.

“It’s always a good atmosphere at Hull KR as far as I’m concerned but I think there is optimism around that club.

“Willie (Peters) speaks with great passion and pride, and I know the noises coming out of there are very positive.

“It’s hard to read too much into the tactics with the games they’ve played, but their individuals are very exciting.

“There’s plenty of talent there.

“I’m a massive fan of Shaun Kenny-Dowall, I think he’s exactly what you want from an overseas signing.