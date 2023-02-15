The retired prop, who played in cherry and white for a short stint during the 1990s, has praised Matty Peet for the job he did during his first year as head coach.

McDermott has been impressed by what the Warriors have been doing both on and off the field.

"I’ve always had time for Matty Peet,” he said.

Barrie McDermott

"When I was head of youth at the Rhinos, he was making his way through the system at Wigan, and I watched how he interacted with the players.

"He’s spent a long time in the system; dipped out to rugby union with Sale for a spell, but then came back in.

"I’ll tell you what he’s done really well. Of course they’re playing well across the field, but he’s made the biggest impact in the community.

"He’s done a lot of stuff, like inviting people in to feel part of what was going on at that level.

"I think they had lost a little bit of that in the previous couple of years, but Matty Peet has got everyone on board, which is a credit to him and his staff.

"Hopefully the people sat in the stands at the DW can see what they are doing and will buy into it, because it is amazing.

"Matty’s also got some great players and they play a good style, and he should be optimistic along with the Wigan fans for 2023.”

McDermott has also been impressed by the Warriors’ recruitment during the off-season, but is concerned by one departure.

"Jake Wardle is an exciting player and has been unlucky not to have a bigger impact on the international scene in 2022,” he added.

"I think we’ll see him emerge, and the absolute best of Toby King with the quality of players around him.

“They look like they’ve got a good squad.

"It’s a shame John Bateman left them at such a late stage.

"It was always on the cards that he was going to leave, so it’s not a surprise, but I think it might’ve left them a little bit short.”

