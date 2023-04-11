Matty Peet provides Wigan Warriors squad update amid Mike Cooper's Good Friday injury and Morgan Smithies' suspension

The prop went off with a knee injury towards the end of the Good Friday Derby victory over St Helens.

Peet has now confirmed the 34-year-old will be out for a lengthy period.

He said: “It’s a bad one, he will miss certainly the rest of this season.

Mike Cooper went off injured in the Good Friday Derby

"He’s done a lot of damage to his knee, including the ACL, so he’s looking at nine months, possibly 12.

"He’s got more consultations coming up and it’s our intention to support him wholeheartedly through his rehabilitation.

"He’s shown a really positive reaction.

"He’s been involved in team meetings and spoke to the group about still wanting to play his part this year, but obviously on the field it’s a blow.

"He’s got a long journey ahead, so it’s about making sure we support him throughout.

“As a squad, it’s designed to withstand these sorts of tests.

"One bright light is Harvie Hill has been playing really well, so he’s someone we will be using in coming months.

“He’s back with us now from Toulouse, and I’m hoping to see him feature soon.

"We’ve got a few lads like that, and it’s exciting.

"They know they’re going to get their opportunity at some point- and they’ve got to be ready.

"Junior (Nsemba) trains with us all of the time, and we know what he is capable of.

"I watched him against Huddersfield reserves a few weeks ago and he was outstanding that day.

"It’s just about about timing it right and making sure the opportunity is the right one.”

The Warriors will also be without Morgan Smithies for their trip to Warrington this week, after the loose forward was handed a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens.

The official reasoning for the decision stated: “Defender uses any part of their body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.”

Reflecting on the suspension, Peet said: “We’re not going to appeal.

"It’s unfortunate, there’s no intent, but we understand there’s a focus on these sorts of tackles at the moment.

"It’s in the sports best interest to look after the players and we’ve got to adapt.

"We don’t always agree with the decisions, but as long as player welfare is at the heart then you try to support it.

"We just look at ourselves and try to improve.

"You’ve got to look after the players that you are tackling and improve our technique.

"From a coaching point of view it will be great to work it out with this week.

"Sometimes you get it right and sometimes it doesn’t come off.

"As long as we work our hardest and give our players clear messages, then more often than not our lads will get the job done.”