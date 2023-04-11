News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors news round-up: Zach Eckersley scores hat-trick for Widnes Vikings, team of the week inclusions, and record attendances

There has been plenty happening across the last few days.

By Amos Wynn
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST

A number of out on loan Wigan players made their mark over the Easter weekend, while members of the first team have been recognised for their performances on Good Friday.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Eckersley claims hat-trick

Zach Eckersley marked his Widnes debut with a hat-trick in their 42-16 victory away to Swinton Lions.

The centre made the move to the Vikings last week, and will spent the next month with the Championship club.

To complete his hat-trick on Good Friday, he ran the length of the pitch before grounding the ball.

You can watch all three of his tries HERE.

Zach Eckersley claimed a hat-trick for WidnesZach Eckersley claimed a hat-trick for Widnes
Braces for Astley and Sutton

Logan Astley and Alex Sutton both went over for braces in Oldham’s 56-16 victory over Rochdale.

Jacob Douglas and Harvey Wilson were also involved in the game, as part of the Warriors’ dual-registration agreement with the Roughyeds.

Elsewhere, Harvie Hill and Ramon Silva went head-to-head as Toulouse welcomed London to the Stade Ernest Wallon, with home side claiming a 52-0 victory.

Team of the Week

Toby King and Joe Shorrocks have both been named in the Super League Team of the Week for Rivals Round.

The pair produced impressive displays in the 14-6 victory over St Helens at the DW Stadium on Good Friday.

Record attendance

The Warriors welcomed their biggest home crowd since 2005 for the derby against Saints, with an attendance of 24,275.

This was a trend across the whole of Super League.

The aggregate attendance was 83,357, which is a new record in the competition for a six match round.

Wigan