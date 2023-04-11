A number of out on loan Wigan players made their mark over the Easter weekend, while members of the first team have been recognised for their performances on Good Friday.

Here are some of the stories you might’ve missed:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eckersley claims hat-trick

Zach Eckersley marked his Widnes debut with a hat-trick in their 42-16 victory away to Swinton Lions.

The centre made the move to the Vikings last week, and will spent the next month with the Championship club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To complete his hat-trick on Good Friday, he ran the length of the pitch before grounding the ball.

You can watch all three of his tries HERE.

Zach Eckersley claimed a hat-trick for Widnes

Braces for Astley and Sutton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Logan Astley and Alex Sutton both went over for braces in Oldham’s 56-16 victory over Rochdale.

Jacob Douglas and Harvey Wilson were also involved in the game, as part of the Warriors’ dual-registration agreement with the Roughyeds.

Elsewhere, Harvie Hill and Ramon Silva went head-to-head as Toulouse welcomed London to the Stade Ernest Wallon, with home side claiming a 52-0 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team of the Week

Toby King and Joe Shorrocks have both been named in the Super League Team of the Week for Rivals Round.

The pair produced impressive displays in the 14-6 victory over St Helens at the DW Stadium on Good Friday.

Record attendance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warriors welcomed their biggest home crowd since 2005 for the derby against Saints, with an attendance of 24,275.

This was a trend across the whole of Super League.