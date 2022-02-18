Wigan Warriors beat Leeds Rhinos 34-12 at the DW Stadium, in front of a strong crowd.

Peet was happy with what his team produced in the game, but notes they still have plenty to work on.

He said: “It was pleasing to get the win against a strong Leeds side. I thought the performance was a positive one, and we showed improvements from last week, and there’s still loads in us.

Matty Peet

“It’s nice to see the lads moving the ball and expressing themselves, while doing the hard work as well.

“I think the fact we had four forwards on the bench allowed us to stay on top of Leeds, and everyone who came on had a positive impact. It was nice to see us play with courage, and while not everything we did came off; that’s when it comes down to backing your defence.

“A sincere thank you to the fans who came out to support us in these conditions. It was a nice start for us as a team to get messages from them, and I thought they were outstanding tonight. Hopefully it was worth them braving the elements.”

Despite coming away with the victory, Wigan started the game slowly and allowed Leeds to get the first try of the night.

“I was concerned,” Peet added.

“I think if we let them score another it would’ve been a tall order. I did have confidence in the lads, but I must admit there were times when I was waiting for us to grab the game.

“I think it shows tenacity when you miss the jump at the start of the game and can claw it back, but we’ve got to better at the start.

“I felt John Bateman and Liam (Farrell) grabbed the team. They brought us back into it, they consistently troubled Leeds through the middle with their energy, and both defended very strongly as well.”

Peet also had praise for the hat-trick scoring Jai Field, for all aspects of his game.

“You can be the best attacking fullback in the world but if your fundamentals of putting your body on the line and cleaning up kicks are poor, then you will get found out,” he said.

“The cornerstone of Jai’s performance is his defensive cover, his reading of kicks and his courage.”