Matty Peet reacts to Wigan Warriors' pre-season victory over Warrington Wolves
Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors’ two pre-season games have given him a clearer understanding of where his team are at ahead of the Super League season.
His side beat Warrington Wolves 14-6 in Stefan Ratchford’s testimonial match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, which follows on from their victory over Newcastle Thunder last week.
The Wigan head coach is pleased by what they have got out of the warm-up games.
He said: “We’ve learnt a bit about where we are as a group and where certain individuals are at. On the whole I’m pleased that we’ve managed to give people the right amount of game time. That was the main thing.
“We’ve learnt a lot about our strength in depth across these two games. We’ve got competition for places and a group who are enjoying their work at the moment, which will hopefully continue.
“We will continue to practice what we have been working on for different situations and scenarios. We will recover from tonight and then put in some preparations to make sure we go into the new season fresh.”
