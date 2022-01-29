Jai Field scores twice as Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves 14-6 in Stefan Ratchford's testimonial game

The fullback scored either side of the break, as Matty Peet’s side made it two wins from two in pre-season.

Iain Thornley was also on the scoresheet for the Warriors, as he marked his return in cherry and white with a try.

Wigan’s first chance of the evening was a break down the right side through Thornley and Kai Pearce-Paul; unfortunately, Field couldn’t quite grasp the ball as he joined in support.

Jai Field goes over for the opening try

Warrington also had chances of their own in the early stages but couldn’t quite find a way through.

The breakthrough came in the 22nd, courtesy of an awkward bouncing ball in Wigan’s favour, with a Wolves kick through coming back the opposite direction into the hands of Kai Pearce-Paul.

The 20-year-old then led the charge down the other end, before providing the assist for Field, who continued the run to the try line.

A second try for Matty Peet’s side came shortly after, as Iain Thornley extended their lead as he produced a diving finish in the right corner.

Iain Thornley celebrates his try

Field, who had successfully converted the first, couldn’t add the extras.

After the break, the game continued to produce few clear chances for the two sides.

The home side were able to put some pressure on Wigan, but just couldn’t unlock the defence.

Eventually the Wolves threat paid off, as the ball was played out wide to Matty Ashton to finish on the left side.

Ratchford was also on hand to add the extras from the conversion.

It didn’t take long for Wigan to re-extend their lead, as on the hour mark Field added his second of the evening.

A pass from Patrick Mago allowed the fullback to break free and go over on the right side.

That try was enough to tame the Warrington comeback, as Wigan were able to see out the victory.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Liam Marshall, Jake Bibby, Kai Pearce-Paul, Iain Thornley, Cade Cust, Thomas Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Kaide Ellis, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Willie Isa.

Interchanges: Liam Byrne, Patrick Mago, Morgan Smithies, Joe Shorrocks, Abbas Miski, Oliver Partington, Brad O'Neill, Sam Halsall, Harry Smith, Umyla Hanley, Junior Nsemba, Zach Eckersley

Tries: Field (22,’ 59’), Thornley (29’)

Conversions: Field (1/3)

Warrington Wolves: Stefan Ratchford, Josh Charnley, Peter Mata'utia, Connor Wrench, Matty Ashton, Gareth Widdop, George Williams, Joe Philbin, Danny Walker, Robbie Mulhern, Ben Currie, Oliver Holmes, Matt Davis.

Interchanges: Daryl Clarke, Jason Clark, Joe Bullock, Josh Thewlis, Ellis Longstaff, Ellis Robson, Riley Dean.

Tries: Ashton (55’)

Conversions: Ratchford (1/1)

Attendance: 7,657