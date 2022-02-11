Matty Peet reacts to Wigan Warriors' victory over Hull KR and gives an update on Iain Thornley's injury

His side beat Hull KR 24-10 at Craven Park, with Jack Bibby and Liam Marshall scoring two each, and Jai Field getting one.

Peet was happy with how his side worked as a unit but admits there are also things to fix.

He said: “I’m pleased with the result and the amount of togetherness we saw in the group. We were well organised and when we gave ourselves opportunities, we showed glimpses. I think lack of accuracy in our defence meant we had to do more tackling than we should’ve.

Matty Peet

“If you invite Hull KR into the game, they are very skilful and will challenge you, but I thought we showed a lot of resolve to keep them out most of the time.

“We can’t keep giving penalties away like that, we put ourselves under pressure and we handled it, but we could’ve got burnt, it only takes is a bounce of the ball. I’m also quite disappointed we conceded two tries off kicks, it’s something we need to work on.”

Peet also gave an update on Iain Thornley, who was forced off with injury and will undergo a scan.

“The first thought is it’s high ankle strain and we will have to get him checked out properly.”