His side were on the end of a 34-16 derby defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium, in what was their fourth loss in their last five Super League games.

Peet admits it’s a result that hurts everyone connected with the club.

“I don’t think we did ourselves justice,” he said.

Matty Peet

“St Helens were very good. There were times when we went toe to toe and we held our own, but in the middle section of the game they were way too powerful.

“There was always the opportunity that would happen with the strength they had on the bench, and that’s how it played out.

“Ultimately, even when we were alright defensively with the ball, we looked pretty poor.

“There’s always a chance there could be a lack of confidence when you’re not playing well, so when teams are putting you under pressure and you’re making mistakes, it could soon go away.

“Every team goes through these periods with injuries. We’ve not made a big deal of it, but it’s clear that there’s some players not there, but it’s never an excuse.

“This result hurts our fans and it hurts us, but we’re in it together.

“We know it’s tough for them because these derby games are important to the club, and it can’t be accepted.

“The fans support us through thick and thin, but we’ve got to turn it around to give them what they deserve.

“We couldn’t be working any harder. Stick with us, and it will turn.

“It’s a long turnaround heading into Warrington. We’ve got a few things to fix up.

“It was a physical game so the lads will recover properly but we’ve got to get some work done.

“When you’re in a little bit of a dip the only way to get out of it is to keep going and keep working hard- trusting each other.

