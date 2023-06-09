News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Matty Peet reflects on Wigan Warriors' derby defeat to St Helens

Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors will continue to work hard to recover from their current dip in form.
By Amos Wynn
Published 9th Jun 2023, 22:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 23:03 BST

His side were on the end of a 34-16 derby defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium, in what was their fourth loss in their last five Super League games.

Peet admits it’s a result that hurts everyone connected with the club.

“I don’t think we did ourselves justice,” he said.

Matty PeetMatty Peet
Matty Peet
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“St Helens were very good. There were times when we went toe to toe and we held our own, but in the middle section of the game they were way too powerful.

“There was always the opportunity that would happen with the strength they had on the bench, and that’s how it played out.

“Ultimately, even when we were alright defensively with the ball, we looked pretty poor.

“There’s always a chance there could be a lack of confidence when you’re not playing well, so when teams are putting you under pressure and you’re making mistakes, it could soon go away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Every team goes through these periods with injuries. We’ve not made a big deal of it, but it’s clear that there’s some players not there, but it’s never an excuse.

Read More
Wigan Warriors suffer derby defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium

“This result hurts our fans and it hurts us, but we’re in it together.

“We know it’s tough for them because these derby games are important to the club, and it can’t be accepted.

“The fans support us through thick and thin, but we’ve got to turn it around to give them what they deserve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We couldn’t be working any harder. Stick with us, and it will turn.

“It’s a long turnaround heading into Warrington. We’ve got a few things to fix up.

“It was a physical game so the lads will recover properly but we’ve got to get some work done.

“When you’re in a little bit of a dip the only way to get out of it is to keep going and keep working hard- trusting each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As far as the big picture is concerned there’s not too much yet to worry about, but it’s the performances that we concern ourselves with, and that’d be the case if we were playing really well.”

Related topics:St HelensSuper LeagueWarrington