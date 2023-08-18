After a tough 88 minutes of play, Harry Smith kicked a winning drop-goal in golden point to give the home side the two points.

Peet admits the final outcome came down to a lottery and that neither side will be happy with their performances.

“It was error-ridden, it lacked any sort of composure from either team at times,” he said.

Matty Peet

“It probably looked like two teams who had come back from a week of not playing.

“Both teams will be glad to get it out of their system, I’m just glad we got the two points because at the end of the year it could prove to be important.

“We’ve lost ugly games like that so it’s nice to come out on the right side because they can become a bit of a lottery.

“It’s certainly a better feeling than losing but I still don’t think we managed it well- it took a moment of brilliance.

“Credit to Harry for that, it was a massive play, and that’s what this game will be remembered for- scintillating finish.

“Like most games of football, sometimes it’s boring but everyone remembers the end or the big moments.”

Despite the Warriors not being at their best, Peet was pleased with their work ethic and the way they kept pushing themselves.

“It was a frustrating watch,” he added.

“We lacked composure and didn’t play the conditions particularly well- they forced our hand at times.

“Hull were desperate as we knew they would be.

“We lacked a bit of patience, but I’m happy to get the win.

“Our reaction was a plus. After some errors was some dogged defence.

“We were physically energetic so I can’t knock that from the lads.

“They played tough because they had to because at times we were our own worst enemy.

“Generally defensively and effort-wise we were very good, we just let ourselves down in terms of game management and execution.”