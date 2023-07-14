Matty Peet reflects on Wigan Warriors' 'important' victory over Warrington Wolves

Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Jake Wardle and Liam Farrell all went over for tries in the 26-12 win at the DW Stadium, while Kai Pearce-Paul put in a man of the match performance on his return from injury.

After coming from behind twice in the first half, the Warriors stepped up a gear after the break to come away with the two points.

"It was important that we got the win tonight,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a big night for the club in terms of the heritage evening and hosting the academy game as well.

"It's brilliant having all that on, but the fans need to see the first team win.

"The result was the most important thing.

"There were elements of the performance that were pleasing but also some things that we need to improve.

"We started slow- we have to be better.

"In the second half we seemed a bit stiffer defensively, which was pleasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Warrington came here to play, they were full of energy, enthusiasm and commitment, and they tested us throughout.

"It’s a nice feeling going into next week with a win, but we still need to learn from it, and there are a few things we need to fix up.”

Peet was pleased with how Wigan adapted against their opponents during the game.

In the build-up to Bevan French’s try at the end of the first half, Harry Smith produced a fantastic dummy to open up space behind the Warrington defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was common sense to have a few run options around that kick pressure, and to invite Bevan’s kicking into the game,” Peet added.

"They showed their hand a little bit and we had to adapt.

"Harry playing with his eyes up and having support around him was because we knew they were going to come hard for him.

"Hopefully some of the tries the fans have seen and some of the rugby we’ve played was worth the admission."