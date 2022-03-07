After making a strong start, his side were trailing for the majority of the game, and needed a late drop goal from Harry Smith to claim a 29-28 victory.

With Catalans Dragons up next, Peet says it is important they rise to each challenge.

He said: “I think it’s important that we learnt the lessons that we normally would. It has highlighted some areas we certainly need to work on. Going forward we need to be more clinical and ruthless in attack and defence, putting games to bed earlier.

Matty Peet expects a different type of challenge in Wigan's next game

“We are well aware Catalans have more experience. We knew there was a threat against Toulouse, but we go into next week as the underdogs, which is a different challenge.

“St Helens and Catalans have been the two outstanding teams in the competition and we know it’ll be a big test.”

“We see this trip, and the whole season, as a series of challenges to overcome. Each game brings a different sort of challenge, with the environment or the referees.

“This is a real challenge for us but we are going to embrace it. We’ve got a lot to work on but that’s what we look forward to.”

Wigan needed a late drop goal to beat Toulouse

Wigan took an early 10-0 lead in Saturday’s game, as Jai Field and Zak Hardaker both went over, before Toulouse quickly turned things around.

Guy Armitage, Maxime Stefani and Tony Gigot all went over, as the home side took the lead.

Gigot and Eloi Pelissier then both scored a drop goal each to add a further two points before the break.

Wigan reduced the deficit with the first try of the second half, as Cade Cust got his first for the club.

This didn’t demoralise the home side, as they quickly re-extended their lead.

First Matty Russell went over down the left wing, before Armitage got his second of the evening to make it 28-16.

On his 100th game for the club, Liam Marshall narrowed the gap, as he did well to find his way over on the right side, before Wigan pulled level with 10 minutes remaining through Field’s second of the night.

With only a minute left on the clock, Smith produced an heroic moment, as he kicked the winning drop goal, to give Wigan the narrowest of victories.

Peet was happy with some elements of the game, and with how his team reacted to falling behind.

“It was dramatic,” he added.

“I’m pleased we showed the confidence to continue playing and move the ball, but we cannot consistently invite pressure, so there is a lot to learn. We are a long way off where we want to be.

“It’s important that we learn that if we don’t build enough pressure with the ball then teams will come down the other end and post points. Toulouse were outstanding, and I think they are building something excellent, it’s a great place to come.”