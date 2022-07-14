Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors are preparing for the best of Hull FC after their 'intense' previous encounters

His side will be looking to bounce back from their Magic Weekend defeat to St Helens at St James’ Park.

Peet states the Warriors are preparing for the best of Hull, with a drop-goal needed to beat them in their last meeting at the DW Stadium, before losing to them away from home back in May.

He said: “It’s going to be intense. With the nature of the athletes they have and the spine they’ve got, they will manage the game well.

Matty Peet

“They’re very strong ball carriers, they hit hard and run hard.

“They’ve loaned in established Super League players, who go there with something to prove, which I thought was there to see at the weekend.

“We will prepare for the best of Hull. We’ve won against them by one point and then lost, so their class is there for everyone to see.

“They’ve been unfortunate with injuries and suspensions, but do have a very good academy.

“The best of them is quite formidable. They’ve got one of the inform front rowers in the comp.

“It is usual for us to focus on ourselves rather than the opposition, but even more so with the uncertainty and freshness around their team.

“They’ve probably been working on some combinations this week and changing things, so we won’t be reading too much into it.”

Peet doesn’t believe last weekend’s games will have an impact on Friday’s match, with Hull beating their local rivals in Newcastle on Sunday.

“Both teams will be concentrating on the present and performing the best they can,” he added.

“I don’t think last weekend’s results either way will be a determining factor.

“Win or lose, either way you want to improve.

“It was a great game and contest against Saints, and exactly what Super League should be about.

“I thought they edged. If we had got away with it and got the win then it would’ve been brilliant, but I can see why we didn’t.

“It reminded us of a few basic things. In the big games you’ve got to look after the ball. You are under more intensity and pressure, so it’s about whether you can still execute.

“This next game is a chance for us to improve and to develop as a group. Regardless of who we were playing this week, our mindset would be very similar.

“The focus is about this week and looking for the best 80 minutes we are capable of.

“We can only worry about ourselves. We will do everything we can to get the maximum amount of points.

“Certainly at home, we do want to make it something to be proud of. More because it’s what our fans deserve. It’s special to play in front of them