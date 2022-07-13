The young prop forward has mainly featured for the reserves and the academy side so far this campaign, but was part of the first team’s pre-season fixtures against Newcastle Thunder and Warrington Wolves.
His performance up in the North East, in the game at Kingston Park back him January, saw him named player of the match.
In the reserves league, he has scored five tries in six appearances so far this season.
Meanwhile, for the Warriors academy, he’s gone over six times in seven games, including a hat-trick against London Broncos.
He has also represented Lancashire in this year’s Origin series.
Nsemba comes into the squad due to the absence of a number of players.
Brad Singleton will miss the next three games through suspension, while John Bateman will be out of action for around a month after breaking a rib in the game against St Helens.