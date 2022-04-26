Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors have things to address quickly ahead of their next game

His side beat Salford Red Devils 30-24 on Sunday afternoon at the DW Stadium, with Jai Field going over for a late winning try.

Peet says heading into this week’s match he will look after his squad to ensure they are energised following the short turnaround.

He said: “Physically it’s about recovery (for the Warrington game) but mentally the players need to come into work because we’ve got a lot of lessons to learn. There were times when we lacked cohesion, which is understandable but it’s important that we address that quickly.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet

“Some of it is combination, with Brad (O’Neill) and Harry (Smith) jumping in there. It’s difficult to explain what players like Sam Powell and Tommy Leuluai bring as far as decision making and leadership.

“There are decent sized gaps for us to fill but every club is in similar positions at this time of the year. Being adaptable, learning quickly and trusting our juniors is a massive part of it.

“Both sets of players are going to be motivated come Friday, it’s going to be a high quality game, but it’s about replenishing those energy stores by getting the right protocols done. We have a good group of professionals here who adhere to looking after themselves physically.”

The opening try of Sunday’s game came after only five minutes.

John Bateman quickly turned and laid the ball off to Jai Field, who ran half the length of the pitch to cross the line.

Down the other end, Salford started to apply some serious pressure of their own, with King Vuniyayawa going over under the posts.

The visitors weren’t done there, as six minutes later Matt Costello finished off a break to give them the lead.

It wasn’t long until Wigan were back level, with a gap appearing in the Salford line for Kaide Ellis to claim his first try in cherry and white.

Just before the half an hour mark, the Warriors went ahead.

Cade Cust opened up space with a good run, before offloading the ball to Liam Farrell, who changed the direction of the move to go over.

The lead was extended to 24-12 shortly after, with Smith showing great agility to sprint through a gap in the Salford defence to find the line.

After the break, the Red Devils closed the gap between the sides, as Alex Gerrard got on the end of a grubber kick to ground the ball.

There was soon another try for the travelling fans to celebrate, with Ken Sio intercepting a pass well inside his own half, before sprinting down the field to cross the line.

Wigan came close to retaking the lead on a number of occasions.

Bevan French wasn’t far away from collecting the ball on the right side, but couldn’t quite grasp it, with the same happening to Liam Marshall on the other side.

Salford attempted to claim a late win through a number of drop-goal attempts.