Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors will be focussing on themselves heading into the Wakefield Trinity game

Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors will be focusing on themselves heading into the Easter Monday game against Wakefield Trinity.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 5:00 pm

His side return to the DW Stadium following the 22-4 defeat to St Helens in the Good Friday Derby.

Peet says his selection for the next fixture will be based on how the players recover from the outing at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He said: “We know the proposition and the challenge Wakefield will bring, but for these short turnarounds, you have to focus on yourself because you don’t know what squad you are going to face.

Matty Peet with Jai Field

“It will 100 percent be about recovery. We will discuss it with the lads, with those who pull through well and those we need to rotate. We will also focus on any improvements out there today, and there were a few for us.

“If we would've won and played Saints off the park this game would’ve been about how we moved forward.

"You take victory and defeat all the same, you learn your lessons and keep working hard because it’s a long old season.”

