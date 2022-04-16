Matty Peet says Wigan Warriors will be focussing on themselves heading into the Wakefield Trinity game

His side return to the DW Stadium following the 22-4 defeat to St Helens in the Good Friday Derby.

Peet says his selection for the next fixture will be based on how the players recover from the outing at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

He said: “We know the proposition and the challenge Wakefield will bring, but for these short turnarounds, you have to focus on yourself because you don’t know what squad you are going to face.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet with Jai Field

“It will 100 percent be about recovery. We will discuss it with the lads, with those who pull through well and those we need to rotate. We will also focus on any improvements out there today, and there were a few for us.

“If we would've won and played Saints off the park this game would’ve been about how we moved forward.