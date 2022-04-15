His side were defeated 22-4 in the Good Friday Derby at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Peet states they should’ve done better with some of their chances.

He said: “We started well, it was pretty equal early on, I think we had opportunities that we didn’t take, but St Helens took the ones they got.

Matty Peet

“Going into half time we were eight points down and I thought we looked in decent shape, but in the second half they were much better.

“We failed to hold them, and they were clinical, as we knew they would be.

“I think what we learnt is we can create opportunities, but we need to be better when we do that because they are few and far between and we know St Helens are a quality team that pin you down your own end, so when you get out and have a decent field position you have to do better with the ball.

“Our turnovers towards the end of the first half weren’t great but we want to play a certain way, so that’s the risk it brings.

“We know where we are, and we know that we need to be more consistent. It was never going to be a quick fix or a quick job for us to overtake such a quality team, so we will keep working hard.

“I’m sure Saints will get better as well, you don’t expect them to standstill, they are a highly motivated group and were missing a few players themselves today. It’s not an easy task when you know they are well coach and well run, so credit to them.”

Peet confirmed why Thomas Leuluai left the field during the second half, as well as sharing his views on the Sam Powell challenge that saw him sent to the sin-bin.

“He (Leuluai) got injured, he did his knee, it’s too early to say much more,” he added.