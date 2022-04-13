The centre will not feature in the Good Friday Derby against St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium, after not being included.

Peet states Hardaker has accepted the decision and will be back in contention going forward beyond this week.

He said: “Zak (Hardaker) comes out but it’s not for an injury, he’s failed to meet some of our standards off the field. He’s reacted well since being told that and remains very much part of our plans going into next week, but he won’t feature this week.

Zak Hardaker has been dropped from the Wigan squad

“We will keep it in house, it’s been dealt with quite swiftly, openly and honestly. Zak’s understanding, but is disappointed not to be involved.

“Me and him have a good relationship, and he understands where we are at. We move forward and he is part of the team. We care for him but we have to protect the team first.

“We will take each game as it comes, so all I’ll say is he won’t play this week. It’s not a long-term thing, and not so much a disciplinary thing, he’s just dipped below some of the standards that the team sets for itself, which he’s well aware of.

“He’s a big part of the meetings where we drive our culture so it’s straight forward.

“It’s not a case of me trying to make an example of him, we have all bought into what we are trying to achieve, we have standards, expectations and accountability. He’s fallen short and he knows it.

“What’s important now is how he reacts.”

Peet is pleased with his options heading into the Easter period, with James McDonnell and Abbas Miski coming into the squad this week.

“We know we’ve got an adaptable group and people who can play in multiple positions, and transfer during games,” he added.“You’ll see a team where people know their jobs and they’ll be committed.“Credit to Leigh (with James McDonnell). Adrian Lam and Chris Chester are close friends of the club so we know he’s been in safe hands. He’s been playing big minutes against good teams, so it’s perfect for us that he’s hardened for these games.

“Abbas is right in the mix. We’ve got a few lads who are touch and go, we’ve got a bit of training left to go, so we will weigh it up. There’s a good chance he’ll feature in the next couple of weeks.”

Peet says the club will look after Iain Thornely, after he picked up a shoulder injury in Sunday’s game against Wakefield, and will now miss a number of weeks.