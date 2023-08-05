Matty Peet shares praise for Wigan Warriors duo following their displays against Hull KR
Abbas Miski crossed for four tries and Jai Field claimed a hat-trick in the game against the heavily-rotated Robins.
Wardle was also among Wigan’s scorers, after going over during the first half.
“He was outstanding,” Peet said.
“All of our backline was really good but I just feel that he goes under the radar with his ability to beat people on the inside and the outside.
“He’s got the ability to pick a pass- he doesn’t overplay his hand, and I thought his performance was excellent.
“I can’t knock him, he’s a classic centre.
“He’s probably exceeded expectation with his physicality- it’s probably underrated, he’s a very good player.”
Peet was once again impressed with Miski’s display, with the winger taking his Super League tally up to 17 for this season.
“He’s technically a really well-rounded player,” Peet stated.
“There was a pass from Bevan (French) that hit him above his head and he caught it.
“He’s very on point with all his actions and his defensive reads.
“From a coaching point of view, within his capabilities, he’s where you want him to be.
“That’s credit to his game sense and the work he does.
“He sets a lot of tries up, there isn’t a major flaw in his game- he’s letting his performances do the talking.
“Low maintenance and high performance.
“He’s a great club man and a great advert for perseverance and hard work.”