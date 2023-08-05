Matty Peet shares praise for Wigan Warriors duo following their displays against Hull KR

Abbas Miski crossed for four tries and Jai Field claimed a hat-trick in the game against the heavily-rotated Robins.

Wardle was also among Wigan’s scorers, after going over during the first half.

“He was outstanding,” Peet said.

Jake Wardle was among the scorers in the victory over Hull KR

“All of our backline was really good but I just feel that he goes under the radar with his ability to beat people on the inside and the outside.

“He’s got the ability to pick a pass- he doesn’t overplay his hand, and I thought his performance was excellent.

“I can’t knock him, he’s a classic centre.

“He’s probably exceeded expectation with his physicality- it’s probably underrated, he’s a very good player.”

Peet was once again impressed with Miski’s display, with the winger taking his Super League tally up to 17 for this season.

“He’s technically a really well-rounded player,” Peet stated.

“There was a pass from Bevan (French) that hit him above his head and he caught it.

“He’s very on point with all his actions and his defensive reads.

“From a coaching point of view, within his capabilities, he’s where you want him to be.

“That’s credit to his game sense and the work he does.

“He sets a lot of tries up, there isn’t a major flaw in his game- he’s letting his performances do the talking.

“Low maintenance and high performance.