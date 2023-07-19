His side take on Hull KR at Headingley on Sunday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 5pm).

Peet isn’t expecting to make too many changes from the team that beat Warrington Wolves last week, but could have one player back in contention.

“The squad will be similar,” he said.

Matty Peet

“We could have Willie (Isa) potentially, but we’ll see how he gets on in training.

“We came through the Warrington game unscathed and we avoided any bans as well, so there were positives there.

“There’s selection headaches every week, with lads who feel like they should be in the team and putting their case forward, but the more we have- the better.”

Peet says there’s an excitement around Robin Park Arena this week as the Warriors prepare for Sunday’s game.

“I love it, it’s why you do it,” he added.

“It’s what you talk about on day one of pre-season.

“When you're doing your recruitment and retention it’s about who can perform in the big games.

“Your training plan is about peaking for these occasions.

“Hull KR will be no different, and it’ll be the same in the other semi-final, because these are the games you want to be involved in.

“You want to be in the finals against the best teams, playing on the big stage.

“When everyone else is watching on TV, you want to be in the game that’s on tele.

“It’s the same with this one, I’m privileged and excited to be involved.

“If we hadn’t won it last year then we’d want it just as much now.

“It’s excellent that we’ve done it, it gives you an appetite, but if you’re at Wigan you need to aspire to be in the big games.

“This competition means a lot to the town, a lot to the club, and a lot to our owner, so there is a heritage and a tradition.

“Whether that brings extra motivation, I’m not sure, but it’s our story.