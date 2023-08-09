Matty Smith hopes to enjoy Challenge Cup success as a coach 10 years on from his Lance Todd Trophy winning performance

The retired scrum-half is now the head coach of St Helens Women, who take on Leeds Rhinos in the first part of this Saturday’s triple-header at the national stadium (12pm).

Smith states he’s got great memories of playing at Wembley, and hopes his side can enjoy a similar experience.

“I’m looking forward to going as a coach,” he said.

Matty Smith won the Challenge Cup with Wigan in 2013

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I played there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve said to the girls, looking back it’s probably one of the best things I did.

“I only got to play at Wembley once but it was a special day.

“My experience of it was great. I grew up watching the Challenge Cup, and that’s how I first fell in love with rugby league.

Smith is now the head coach of St Helens women

“Tottenham is a great stadium, but the competition is renowned for being at Wembley. The old one was great, and the new one is even better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s special when you realise you’ve won. When it gets to the 75th minute and you’re 16-0 up, you know you’ll get to walk up those stairs and lift that trophy.

“I remember Josh Charney took a carry in field, and as he came back from playing the ball he told me I’d won the Lance Todd Trophy- I didn’t hear it over the tannoy.

“To be on that list is quite remarkable for someone who doesn’t have as much talent as some of the others.

Smith produced a Lance Todd Trophy winning performance in 2013

“It was my day. I remember waking up in the morning and it was raining, and I thought ‘this suits me down to the ground, I’ll just kick them to death.’

“It sort of fell on my side a little bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want that experience for the girls, I want them to give a good account of themselves and hopefully come away on the right side of the result.

“They’ve got to take it all in, preparing right in the week. It’s just another game, but it’s a special one.

“Jodie (Cunningham) mentioned it, when I was at Wembley in 2013, she played in the final at Batley.

“Where the women’s game has got to in 10 years is incredible and it’ll just get better and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The amount of girls playing now is unbelievable- it’s great.

“When they watch people like Jodie and Emily (Rudge) playing for their country and on the big stages, it makes them want to buy into it.

“I’ve always followed it. I went down to a couple of sessions when I returned to Saints in 2017.

“Did I think I’d get involved in the women’s game straight away?- probably not, but the club has given me the opportunity to do that and I snatched their hands off to work with this talented group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re challenging, and probably ask more questions than the lads- they want to improve and get better.

“Straight from school I got signed, so rugby league is all I’ve ever known.

“Being a halfback I was always intrigued by how teams played and the video side of things.