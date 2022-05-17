Wigan Warriors’ former chairman is seen as a visionary of rugby league for the work he did, which includes the proposal of the Super League.

Ralph Rimmer, the CEO of the Rugby Football League, says the sport would not be where it is without Lindsay.

He said: “Maurice Lindsay will be remembered as one of the most significant leaders in the sport’s history.

Maurice Lindsay has died at the age of 81

“First at the Wigan club, where the strength of his personality was critical in their emergence as arguably the greatest club side of all-time in this country, one which dominated domestically and flourished internationally, and whose impact extended well beyond Rugby League.

“Then when he moved to the game’s central administration at the RFL, he was the leading figure in driving through the inception of the Super League in 1996, which genuinely transformed the sport.

“He was a truly unique character, a wonderful raconteur, always had a twinkle in his eye - and he lived a remarkable life. Rugby League would not be where it is today without him.”

Speaking on Sky News, Warriors’ executive director Kris Radlinski also paid tribute to Lindsay.

He said: “It’s tragic news for the club and the sport. He is a visionary and pioneer for the sport. There will be some great reflections for sure. He took Wigan from a struggling club to winning eight Challenge Cups on the spot.

“He transformed the sport, he made it professional. He upset a few people along the way. He was a great man and is a great loss to the sport.

“He was great for the town of Wigan.”

Sky News presenter Kay Burley also shared her memories of Lindsay, while presenting live from the town.

She said: “He was amazing. He was the backbone of the town for a very long time. He should’ve had a house at Wembley because he was there all the time. He would often take me down to the royal box there.